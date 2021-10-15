Perryopolis
Borris R. Cordisco, Sr., 90, of Perryopolis, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Paramount Senior Care Center, Mars.
Born April 7, 1931 in Delmont, he was the son of the late Terigio and Emma Bartolomucci Cordisco.
Mr. Cordisco was a member of St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church and was retired from Wheeling-Pittsburgh Steel Allenport, where he worked as an electrician.
He was a veteran of the Korean War, where he served in the US Army active duty from 1950 to 1951, then in the Army Reserves from 1951 to 1991.
He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law Borris R. Cordisco, Jr. & wife Shelly, of Miami Beach, Fla.; daughter & son-in-law Irma Marie Cordisco Leary & Michael of Gainesville, Va.; son & daughter-in-law Gino & Caroline Cordisco of Mars; five grandchildren Joshua Michael Leary, Jacob William Leary, Julia Marie Cordisco, Luke Giovanni Cordisco and Ethan Rudolph Cordisco.
He is preceded in death by his wife Carmela Consales Cordisco, October 28, 2015; and two brothers, Ines William Cordisco, and Floyd Robert Cordisco.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. & 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA 724-736-2515.
Prayers of Transfer will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, in the funeral home, followed by funeral mass at 1 p.m., at St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Church, with the Fr. Rodolfo Mejia as celebrant.
Interment will take place in St. John The Baptist Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
