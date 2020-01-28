New Castle
Bouraguard Paul Jones Jr., 60, of New Castle, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020. Born in Uniontown May 20, 1959, he was a son of Bouraguard Sr. and Dell Marie Bynum Jones.
After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Air Force to serve his country for eight years as a military police officer. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1983 to become a Pennsylvania State Trooper. He retired in 2004 having served more than 20 years.
He was called "Ice", Mann and Paul by those who knew and loved him. He was a dedicated father, enjoyed his family, basketball, football (especially the Steelers) and fitness exercises. Being understanding and a good listener as well as giving advice were parts of his character. He was a man of God, sometimes quiet, yet he could make you laugh with his sense of humor.
Paul was preceded in death by his father, Bouraguard Paul Jones Sr.; one brother, Julius Bynum; and two sisters, Cynthia Brown and Thelma Jones.
Paul will be sadly missed by his mother; daughter Jerri Lynn (Marquese) Gilmore of Uniontown; son Bouraguard Paul Jones III of New Castle; a brother, Michael (Emma) Jones; seven sisters, Julia King, Sheri Jones, Toni Wallace, Pamela Jones, Velma (Darrell) Gregg, Denise (Glenn) Shuford, all of Uniontown, and Roxanne Jones of Norfolk, Va.; seven grandchildren; Troy Mention of Ambridge, Nikia Montgomery of Las Vegas and Jasmine Angry of New Castle, whom he recognized along with his children; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at Charlotte A. Sheffield Funeral Home, 454 Chestnut Street, New Castle, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 30, at Lantz Funeral Home, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
A Home Going Service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, January 31, at Lantz Funeral Home.
Paul will be laid to rest near his father at Sylvan Heights Cemetery in Uniontown.
Arrangements are entrusted to Charlotte A. Sheffield Funeral Home, 454 Chestnut Street, New Castle, PA 16101.
