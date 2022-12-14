Brack E. Burnsworth Jr.

McClellandtown
Brack E. "Sonny" Burnsworth Jr., 83, of McClellandtown, passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, in the Waynesburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Sonny was born May 10, 1939, a son of the late Brack E. Burnsworth Sr. and Anna Shultz Burnsworth of Hoover Works in McClellandtown.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Philip Burnsworth of Masontown, and Gene Burnsworth and Emerson "Min" Burnsworth, both of McClellandtown; sisters, Louise Bogol of Republic, Betty Poole of McClellandtown and Mary Martinko of Masontown.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Connie Boord Burnsworth of McClellandtown; daughter, Lisa Burnsworth of McClellandtown; son, John Burnsworth and wife Beth of York; grandson, John Wesley Burnsworth of York; his sisters, Beatrice Mitchell and husband Dale of Uniontown, and Connie Lou Smith and husband Jake of Hickory, N.C.; brothers, Alfred Burnsworth and wife Treva of Johns Creek, Ga., and Abe Burnsworth and wife Bonnie of Masontown; along with many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and great-grandnieces and nephews.
Sonny was a 1957 graduate of German Township High School. He served his country as a United States Marine Corp reservist based in Connellsville beginning in 1961.
In 2010, Sonny retired from Barnes Builders Inc. of Morgantown, W.Va., where he worked as a carpenter. He began his lifelong career in construction immediately after high school and built hundreds of homes over the years while working for several different companies.
Sonny was a loving husband, dad, granddad, brother and uncle. He cared deeply for his family and provided for their every need.
Sonny loved country music, he liked to hunt and fish, and he loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was a man of exemplary character with a gentle spirit, a hard worker, a mentor, a teacher, and an example to those around him. He was generous with his time and always willing to help others. He will be truly missed
Services and burial will be private and entrusted to the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320 (724-966-5100).
