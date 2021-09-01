Pittsburgh
On Monday, August 30, 2021, Brad Huwar, 59, passed away.
He was the beloved husband of Meg Flaherty Huwar; father of Nathan B. Huwar and Anna E. Huwar; brother of Mike Huwar (Judy) and Laura Matarazzo (John); stepson of Arthur Masneri; stepbrother of David Masneri (Shannon) and Kevin Masneri (Emma); son-in-law of John M. Flaherty Sr., and the late Elizabeth White Flaherty; brother-in-law of John M. Flaherty Jr. (Jennifer) and Katie Flaherty. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 1, in JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com), 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, September 2, in Christ the King Parish, St. Joseph Church (O’Hara Township). Everyone please gather at church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.