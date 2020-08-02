Smock
Brandi Sue Lee, 40, of Smock, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born October 19, 1979, in Uniontown.
Brandi was preceded in death by her father, James Hazen Lee Jr., December 18, 2018.
Brandi was a graduate of Penn State University and a supervisor with ARC of Fayette County. She was a very loving daughter and aunt who loved and cared for her many pets on the family farm.
Left to cherish her memory is her mother, Susan Ann Carlson Lee; her fianc who was the love of her life, Jay Patterson; brother, James Carlson Lee and Brandy Zahand; niece, Adalyn Christine Carlson Lee; nephew, Tristan James Hazen Crable; and many wonderful friends.
Due to concerns over the recent COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services are private under the direction of the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown. A memorial service may be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Brandi be made to Fayette SPCA, P.O. Box 97, McClellandtown, PA 15458.
