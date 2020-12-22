Edenborn
Brandon Harris, 34, of Edenborn, passed away December 10, 2020.
Friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday December 23, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
Funeral services are private. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
