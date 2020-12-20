Edenborn
Brandon "Benoe" Harrison, 34, of Edenborn, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020. He was born August 8, 1986, in Uniontown, a son of the late Marcella Reed, later raised by Michelle Reed and Calvin Wilson.
Brandon is survived by his spouse, Katrina; his children, Carter, Markie, Marissa, Kaylee and unborn daughter Marley B. Also survived by siblings Marquita, Marlisa, Jarrod, Janell, Jamia, Janay, Duane and Michael; as well as his grandfather, Jasper Tomlin. Also a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Professional arrangements are in the care of and will be held at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. Visitation (walk-through only) will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, December 21. The funeral service is private.
Masks are required.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be submitted through www.lantzfh.com.
