Uniontown
Brandon L. Donley, 25, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, July 20, 2021. He was born July 11, 1996, in Uniontown, a son of Shawn W. and Peggy Ann Bowlen Donley.
In addition to his parents, Brandon is survived by his son, Carter, and son on the way, Brayden; his girlfriend, Bree; two sisters, Selena and Erica; grandmother Linda Bowlen; nephew Aaron Donley; uncle Joe Bowlen and wife Tricia; aunt Lisa Bowers and husband Paul; aunt Shelly and her children, Sheena and Jordan; aunt Starlet and husband Rich Rosendale; numerous family and friends.
He was preceded in death by grandparents Henry W. and Nancy Donley, and Ronald Bowlen; and his sister, Angela Donley.
Brandon was a very loving, caring father and son who always cared a lot about his family. Brandon was a dedicated weightlifter. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved the outdoors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 25, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Monday, July 26, with Pastor Jason Lamer officiating, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will follow in Churchill Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in Brandon's name to Crawford Funeral Home, Hopwood.
