Uniontown
Brandon Robert LeRoy Daugherty, 24, of Uniontown, passed away unexpectedly during a heart operation in UPMC Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh, on Tuesday March 3, 2020.
He was born June 8, 1995, in Uniontown, the son of Robert LeRoy Daugherty and Paula K. Danko, both of Uniontown. Brandon was preceded in death by his pappy, Victor Danko Sr.; and his grandmother, Dorothy Jean Smith.
Brandon was a carpenter and baker. He loved playing his video games. He was a very respectful young man, who was kind to everyone he met. He was loved by everyone.
In addition to his parents, left to cherish Brandon's memory are two siblings, Kristi and Destiny Daugherty, both of Uniontown; a special nephew, James LeRoy Ray Jr.; aunts, Cheryl (Louis) Johnson of Louisiana, Deana and Cathy Danko both of Uniontown and uncle, Victor Danko Jr. of Masontown; special cousins, Delia Ciampanelli (Matt), Joe Joe Wiles, Justine Haines and Austin Danko, all of Grindstone; and numerous great-aunts and uncles.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, PA 15401 where family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, followed by a service celebrating Brandon's life at 4 p.m. Interment will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page. The family suggests donations to the Ferguson Funeral Home in Brandon's memory.
