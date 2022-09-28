Morgantown, W.Va.
Brant Copple, 44, of Morgantown, W.Va., formerly of Orlando, Fla., passed away, unexpectedly, Friday, September 23, 2022.
Brant was born March 19, 1978, to Rosemary and Tom Copple in Orlando.
He graduated from Boone High School in 1996.
In 2007, Brant moved to Morgantown, where he was self-employed.
Brant was one of those people that lit up a room when he entered it and always had a smile for everyone. His daughter, Lydia, was the light of his life. He was a loving dad, who enjoyed nothing better than showering her with love and showing her the world. He was so loved and will be dearly missed by Lydia, his mother and everyone who knew him.
Brant was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Mary Catherine Shipley, Dale Shipley and Redding Bunting Sr.
Brant is survived by his daughter, Lydia; mother, Rosemary Copple of Orlando; uncles, Bob (Paulann) Bunting of Champion, Redding (Cindy) Bunting of Bolivia, N.C., Mark (Roxann) Shipley of Morgantown, Joey DeClemente of Connellsville; cousins, Christopher Bunting, Brandon Bunting, Aaron Bunting, Samantha Sorensen, Kenzi Brooks, Tiffany French, Morgan Shipley, Aiden Shipley and their families. He also leaves behind a special buddy, Noah Smith.
Brant will be greatly missed by his dog, Winston a.k.a. Dubbers.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 29, in McCulla Funeral Home, 770 Fairmont Road, Westover. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Friday, September 30, in St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 1 Guthrie Lane, Morgantown, WV 26508, with Msgr. Anthony Cincinnati as celebrant. A Mass will be held at a later date in Orlando, and Brant will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Orlando.
Condolences may be extended to the family at www.mcculla.com.
