Raleigh
Braydon Grey Seneri, 17, of Raleigh, N.C., passed away suddenly Friday, May 5, 2023, in his home.
Braydon was born December 22, 2005, and he immediately stole everyone's heart. Our hearts will now be forever broken.
Braydon is survived by his loving parents, Barry Jr. and Christi Perrott Seneri; his siblings, whom he adored: sister, Lia and brother, Finn, all of Raleigh.
He was predeceased by his little brother, Paxton.
Braydon was a much loved son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend. His charm and quick wit made him a delight to be around. His magnetic personality made him a favorite friend, teammate and student. Braydon was a born athlete, excelling at football and basketball for many years. He also enjoyed going to the gym and working out.
He was the sweetest boy anyone could ever meet, a best friend and protector to everyone. He loved and cared for his family and friends like no other. He was the light of all of our lives and will be deeply missed forever. Braydon was exceptional in every way, we want him to know how truly amazingly loved and special he was.
Along with his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandparents, Barry Sr. and Lois Umbel Seneri of Vanderbilt; maternal grandparents, James and Phyllis Perrott of Raleigh; very special aunt, Beth Seneri of Masontown; uncle, Craig (Corey) Perrott; and special cousins, Jackson and Miley of Raleigh, and Cienna and Marley of Uniontown; and special friends, Jaccob, Corbin, Austin and Gabe; along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A funeral service was held Sunday, May 21, in the Bright Funeral Home in Raleigh.
