Brenda Ann Markulik, 58, of Carmichaels, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in the Uniontown Hospital, after a lengthy illness. She was born December 16, 1962, in Cleveland, Ohio, a daughter of Dolores A. Lescar Markulik of Carmichaels and the late Bernard A. Markulik.
Family and friends are welcome from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, in the YOSKOVICH FUNERAL HOME, Martin J. Yoskovich, Funeral Director, 300 South Vine Street, Carmichaels, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, followed at 11 a.m. by a Mass of the Resurrection in St. Matthias Parish at St. Hugh, 408 Route 88, Carmichaels, with the Rev. Albin C. McGinnis as celebrant. Interment will follow at Laurel Point Cemetery, Carmichaels.
