Lake Lynn
Brenda Darnell Reese, 59 of Springhill Township, Lake Lynn, Pa. passed away at home on Saturday, December 3, 2022 with her loving family by her side.
She was born February 7, 1963 in Morgantown, W.Va.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albert and Shirley Swihart Darnell; brother, Jake Darnell; sister-in-law, Marie Reese; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Reckart and Mark Provance.
Surviving are her husband of 41 years, Donald "Duck" Reese; four beautiful daughters, Crystal Lee Reese Shultz and her boyfriend Sean Molloy, Lisajo Lee Cooper and husband Gary, Stacie Lee Reese Devince and husband Tim and Tracie Lee Reese and her boyfriend Anthony Beattie; son-in-law, Neil Shultz; grandchildren who are the love of her life, Natasia Reese-Shultz, Curtis and Jill Shultz, Austin Coddington, Kaleb, Kyleigh, Sophia, Jaxson Reese, Gabriella and Emily Devince, Kaylee Skelton, Gary, Lane and Colt Cooper, and Carter Beattie; siblings, Randy Darnell and wife Debbie, Regina Darnell, Debbie Kelley and husband Roy, Donna Darnell and husband Johnny, Bonnie Medved, Louann Levitsky and husband Bob and Cathy Phares and husband Chubbs; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Melodie Darnell, Terry and Rita Reese, Tammy Reckart, Kenny Reese and Jeri and Beverly Provance; many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends of the family. The family will receive friends and family from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 7, the hour of service with Pastor Alan Ellsworth officiating in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. . Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Brenda Reese Memorial Fund, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, Pa. 15436.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.