Uniontown
Brenda Fields VanSickle, 80, of Rolesville, N.C., passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, with loving family by her side. She was born March 18, 1940, in Uniontown, to the late Charles and Edna Fields.
She is also preceded in death by her son, Richard (Todd) VanSickle.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard M. VanSickle; daughter Melissa J. Leuice; sister Sharon L. Snyder; grandchildren Jason L. Leuice, Shelby P. Leuice, Alexandra A. VanSickle Hunter, Richard C. VanSickle; nephew Jeremy D. Snyder; niece Nicole D. Snyder; and several great-grandchildren.
Brenda graduated from South Union High School and then attended classes at Allegheny Community College. She later worked as a secretary and bookkeeper in the real estate sector.
She was an avid fan of Sudoku, crossword puzzles, reading and cuddling with her beloved cat, Sunshine.
Services are delayed at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a favorite charity.
