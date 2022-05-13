Brownsville
Brenda J. Pullem, 64, of Brownsville, passed on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home.
Born November 17, 1957, in Uniontown, daughter of the late Charles and Betty Kushak.
Companion of 30 years to Vaughn Harvey; mother of Joseph J. Pullem III. of Smithfield and Joel A. Pullem of Little Rock, Ark.; grandmother of Joanna N, Pullem, Joseph J. Pullem IV., Justin J. Pullem and Ema Strawser; sister of Betty Jean and Saundra.
Preceded in death by her parents and other siblings. Brenda was a good person to all, a great companion of 30 years to Vaughn, and her grandchildren were like her own children.
Visitation in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Ext., Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday. A Funeral Service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Private Interment in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at ww.hakyfuneralhome.com.
