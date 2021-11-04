Dunbar
Brenda Joyce Hatter Rock, 69, of Dunbar, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at home.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, and 8 to 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, Nov. 5, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow at St. Rita Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
