Dunbar
Brenda Joyce Hatter Rock, 69, of Dunbar, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021 at home.
She was born July 21, 1952 in Connellsville, to the late Albert C. Hatter and late Sydney P. Watson Hatter.
Brenda was a lifetime member of Morrell Volunteer Fire Department, and president of the Ladies Auxiliary for several years.
She was a homemaker. She loved to crochet and make gifts for family and friends.
She is survived by her children, Andrea L. Adenhart, Paul A. (Carol) Rock, Heather A. (Jeff) Bolish, Michael R. (Jennise) Rock, Christopher N. (Samantha) Rock, and David A. (Brittany) Rock; grandchildren, Kolbie Rock-Bolish, Justin and Kessa Rock, Kerringtin Bolish, Tyler, Jacob, and Makayla Rock; great-granddaughter Charlee Ann Rock; brother, Kenneth (Roxane) Hatter; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; her fur babies, Little Boy, Little Girl, and Sophie; and her grand fur babies.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ross Paul Rock to whom she was married for nearly 46 years prior to his passing; siblings Robert A. Hatter and MaryKay Hatter Leonard; and nephew Jason C. Hatter.
Friends will be received at BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar, from 12 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, and 8 to 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Friday, Nov. 5, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment to follow at St. Rita Cemetery.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.burhanscrousefuneralhome.com
