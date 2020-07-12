Formerly of
Brenda L. Capito, 59, of Mechanicsburg, formerly of Lemont Furnace, passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 7, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She was born April 15, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of the late Ralph and Carolyn Richardson Capito.
She is survived by her sister, Karen Capito of Elizabeth City, N.C.; and brother Charles Capito of Springfield, Va.; one niece and nephew; and three great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Charles and Gladys Blue Richardson.
She graduated from Laurel Highlands Senior High School in 1979.
A memorial service and interment will be held at a future date to be announced.
