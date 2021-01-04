Perryopolis
Brenda L. Zundel VanDivner, 59, of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital, Uniontown.
Born January 15, 1961, in North Charleroi, she was a daughter of the late John R. and Eula M. Godissart Zundel. A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Brenda was employed at various retail stores including the Big Barn, Perryopolis Dairy Queen, former Hills Department Store and was also a very compassionate caregiver for her mother until her passing in 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald VanDivner to whom she was married for 30 years; two brothers and sisters-in-law, John E. and Denise Zundel of Vanderbilt and Robert A. and Jerene Zundel of Perryopolis; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Private family visitation and funeral services with the Pastor Ed Sutton of Bryan Methodist Church of Dawson officiating were held Saturday January 2, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Interment took place in Bowman-Flatwoods Cemetery. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
