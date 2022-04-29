Brownsville
Brenda Lee Bradey, age 57, of Brownsville, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
She was born on November 23, 1964 in Washington, Pa., daughter of the late Charles Ray and Glenda Lee Putnam Bradey.
Brenda was preceded in death by her two sisters, Cheryl Cronin, and Freeda Bradey a brother, Harvey “Jay” Bradey.
She is survived by her four children, Paul T. Miller Jr. and wife Lori, Justin R. Miller, Bryan A. Miller and wife Ashley. Jonathan J. Bradey, and Brittany Dulacy; 10 grandchildren, Justyce, Bryan Jr., Adanna, Zachary, Ethan, Calista, Elijah, Abigail, Jett, and Sebastian; two brothers, Charles Bradey and wife Linda, and Harold “Tom” Breedlove.
Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 29 in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday where a Funeral Service will be held with Pastor Tommy Dallas officiating.
Interment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
