Cardale
Brenda Lee Jenkins, 62, of Cardale, passed away December 17, 2022, at her home.
Friends will be received in JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Gary McFadden officiating. Interment in Church Hill Cemetary, McClellandtown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.