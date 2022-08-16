Vanderbilt
Brenda Lee Manchas Tomasek, 60, of Vanderbilt, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at her residence.
She was born December 22, 1961, in Uniontown, a daughter of Marion Elizabeth Manchas of Uniontown and the late Daniel B. Manchas, Sr.
In addition to her father, Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Jeremy Randall Tomasek; and two brothers, Daniel B. Manchas, Jr. and David Manchas.
Brenda was a graduate of Giebel High School with the class of 1979. She was employed at Lafayette Manor Nursing Home for 33 years. Brenda enjoyed decorating, gardening, cooking and taking care of her loved ones.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband, Randy Tomasek; her two sons, Joshua Tomasek and Justin Tomasek; a granddaughter, Chloe Renee Tomasek; her mother, Marion Elizabeth Manchas; a sister, Theresa Marie Wiles; and a brother, Harry Elmer Holyfield III, whom she loved dearly.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family will receive friends from 2 until 4 and 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Viewing will continue from 10 until 11 a.m. followed by a service celebrating Brenda’s life at 11 a.m. with Pastors Eric Gray and Ryan Gray officiating. Interment will follow in Park Place Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared at adferguson.com and the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.