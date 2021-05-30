Uniontown
Brenda V. Patricio, 73, of Uniontown, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital. She was born March 21, 1948, in Cebu City, Philippines, a daughter of the late Eleuterio Veloso and Remedios Kapullia (Gonzaga) Veloso.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers Nelson, John, Charles and Louis Veloso.
Surviving is her loving husband of 30 years, Dr. Alejandro M. "Alex" Patricio, MD; her devoted son, Peter Guia at home; stepchildren, Allan Patricio and wife Rhonda, Gemma Patricio, Michael Patricio, Michelle Patricio LaRosse and husband Jonathan; grandchildren Alexander, Ryan and Renee Patricio; brothers and sisters Evelyn Guaca and husband Roger, Eleanor Veloso, Maribel Bakala and husband Peter, Carmelo Veloso and wife Baby, all of Canada, Susan Veloso Canono, Margaret Veloso Isip and husband Michael, Herbert Veloso, and Ponce Veloso, and a sister-in-law, Lina Veloso, all of the Philippines; and numerous nieces, nephews and their families.
Brenda was a member of St. Therese Roman Catholic Church and in recent years attended St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church. For more than 30 years she was the office manager of Patricio Medical Associates.
Brenda and her husband were active with the State Theater, and enjoyed the performing arts. She was a member of the Fayette County Medical Alliance and the Pennsylvania Medical Society Alliance, where she served as regional delegate, as well as other offices. She was also a member of Soroptomist International, Lions Club Auxiliary, and many charitable organizations.
In her memory, please make contributions to the Salvation Army.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Masks are still required at the funeral home and church.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
