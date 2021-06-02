Uniontown
Brenda V. Patricio, 73, of Uniontown, died Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Uniontown Hospital.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, and until 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, when prayers of transfer will be said, in the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Masks are still required at the funeral home and church.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church, Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
