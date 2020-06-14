Uniontown
Brenda White Balosky, 66, of Uniontown, passed peacefully Saturday, June 6, 2020.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Robert White and Betty Sutton; and her sister, Linda Kay Duckworth.
She is survived by her son, Joshua White; grandson Cade Ware; and sister Susan White.
Brenda was a valued employee for Rite Aid. She was a loving mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.
Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown.
