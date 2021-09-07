Uniontown
Brett P. Clark, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021, in Uniontown. He was born March 16, 1960, in Alexandria, Va., a son of the late Phillip Clark and Toni A. Cavalcante Clark.
He is survived by his daughter, Melanie Baker of Uniontown; one sister, Kelley A. Clark of Uniontown; a special aunt, Marie Watson of Folsom, Calif.; and several cousins and many good friends in the area.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Mausoleum, where a service will be held, with Pastor David Herring officiating the service. Masks are required to be worn upon entering the building.
