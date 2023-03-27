Masontown
Brian Douglas Gray II, 34, of Masontown. passed away Friday, March 24, 2023 at home with his son by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on July 17, 1988, the son of Brian Douglas Gray I and Barbara Durst Walters of Masontown.
Brian was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School where he was a member of the Junior R.O.T.C. He played football and baseball while in school and later coached Little League for his son.
He was employed as a caregiver at Fayette Resources. Brian was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge 354, Cokeburg, Pa. His greatest joy was making jewelry, fishing and spending time with his son, "BG3". He was a collector of many fine treasures.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Callie Faith Gray; grandmother, Audrey Lee Gray; and brother, Tyler Jacob Durst; and his favorite pet, Clyde.
Left to cherish his memory are his son (best friend) Brian "BG3" Gray III of Pt. Marion; his parents, Brian Gray I and wife, Deb Gray of Masontown; Barbara Walters and Asa Walters, Jr. of Masontown; brothers, Tristan Durst of Uniontown, Kyle Norman Gray of Belle Vernon, Taylor Guthrie of Lemont Furnace, Dakota Walters of Adah, Asa Walters III of Ohio, Jesse Guthrie- Walters of Ohio; grandfather, Joseph W. Gray and Audrey J. of Fairhope, grandmother Sheri Renaldi and husband Anthony, of Masontown; grandfather, James Durst and wife Diane of Smithfield; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; and his beloved dog, Thor.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 27 in JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, and until 10 a.m. the hour of service Tuesday in the Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joseph W. Gray officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, Pa.
