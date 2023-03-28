Masontown
Brian Douglas Gray II, 34, of Masontown, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at home with his son by his side.
Family and friends will be received until 10 a.m. the hour of service in the chapel of JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, PA, with Pastor Joseph W. Gray officiating. Interment follows in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New Geneva, Pa.
