Markleysburg
Brian E. Frey, 49, of Markleysburg, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 11, 2023.
He was born in Uniontown on July 11, 1974. He is the son of the late Paul and Ada Maust Frey.
Left to cherish Brian's memory are his children, Lindsey and Tyler Frey; his brother, Paul Frey and wife, Brenda Frey of Markleysburg; sisters, Debbie and Tina Frey of Brownsville; several nieces and nephews; and also great-nieces and nephews.
Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, coaching, watching football, watching baseball and also watching and playing softball as well. He will always be remembered and touched everyone's heart in a special way by just being himself.
Family and friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, FARMINGTON, from 4 p.m. until the hour of the service at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, September 20th, with Pastor Butch Rice and Pastor John Merchart officiating. Interment will follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Donald R. Crawford Funeral Home Farmington, 4222 National Pike, Farmington, PA 15437.
