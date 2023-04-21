Keisterville
Brian J. Hunter, 55, of Keisterville, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. He was born May 17, 1967, in Uniontown, a son of Marlene R. Blataric and the late Thomas J. Hunter.
Brian was an electrician by trade and was employed by IBEW #5, Pittsburgh. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a member of the Keisterville Sportsmen Club.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Marlene Hunter; brother, Thomas and wife Martha Hunter; brother, Joseph Hunter; sister Lori Hunter; nieces, Brianna Hunter and Sydney Hunter; nephew Joseph Z. Hunter; and his two cats, Spice and Pumpkin.
A special thank you to Brian’s cousins and nurses, Shelly May and Annette Lisecki, for the loving care they provided.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 24, in the DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468. Services and interment will be private.
