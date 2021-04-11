Uniontown
Brian Jay Stucker, 56, of Uniontown, formerly of Staten Island, N.Y., passed away peacefully, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, after a hard fought six-year battle with cancer.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Dorothy Buckingham Stucker.
He is survived by his siblings, Ronald (Patti) Stucker of Staten Island, Bonnie Stucker of Florida and Susan (Josef) Vanek of Uniontown; nieces and nephews Carolyn, Tess, Dana, Rob and Tim. He is also survived by Jesse Swaney, who he raised as his son; Bruce and Patty Smith, who cared for Brian as if he was their son; and dear friend Bob Kulenovic.
Brian worked for the family business, Stucker's Auto Parts in Staten Island before moving to Uniontown, where he worked for NAPA Auto Parts.
He will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit, love of music and also as a very talented guitarist.
As per Brian's wishes, service and interment are private.
Donations in his memory may be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401; or www.fayettefriendsofanimals.net. Arrangements entrusted to DeGUSIPE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 65 N. Gallatin Avenue, Uniontown, PA 15401.
