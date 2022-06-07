Masontown
Brian Joseph Coll, 55, of Masontown, left his earthly home to be with God Friday, June 3, 2022.
Brian was born September 19, 1966, in Uniontown, to his proud and adoring parents, Joseph Edward and Zelia "Sally" Mae Hersh Coll.
Brian was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School Class of 1984. After high school, Brian furthered his education and obtained licenses and certifications as both an electrician and electrical inspector and was an outstanding employee for George R. Smalley Company since 2005.
As a very active member in his local community, it is likely that if you knew Brian, he helped you with some sort of project during your friendship. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who asked.
Brian was a member of Masontown Matters and Masontown Fish & Game Club, as well as a beloved member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Preceding him in death were his paternal grandparents, John and Antoinette Coll; and his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Lena Hersh.
In addition to his parents, Joe and Sally, he is survived by his loving children, Megan Cavaliere and husband Tanner, Melissa Coll, Michael Coll; and his brother, Greg Coll.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Brian's church, St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Friends were received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 6. Visitation will continue until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, when Prayers of Transfer will be said. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church, Masontown, with Father Marlon Pates as celebrant.
