Republic
Brian Keith Csonka, 40, of Republic, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at his home with his fiancee by his side.
He was born in Uniontown, on March 14, 1982, a son of the late Robert Csonka, Sr. and the late Patricia Ann Musko Csonka.
He is survived by his fiancee, Crystal Blunt; sisters, Marcella Thomas and her fiancee, William, of Republic, Jaclyn Thomas and her husband, Lavern, of Fairbank and Kelly Thomas and her husband, Joe, of Republic; brother, Robert Csonka, Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Brownsville; future in-laws, Marilyn and Alex Dorogi; numerous nieces and nephews; very close friends; fur babies, Midnight, Emily, Winnie and Jasmine.
Brian’s professional funeral arrangements are private, and have been entrusted to the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME INC., Republic.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com.
