Uniontown
Brian Lee Kutek, 47, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021. He was born August 27, 1973, in Uniontown, a son of Rita A. Zimcosky Kutek and the late Peter F. Kutek.
Brian is survived by his mother, Rita Kutek; eight brothers and sisters and their spouses; his daughter; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private and under the care of DEARTH FUNERAL HOME, 35 South Mill Street, New Salem, PA 15468.
