Uniontown
Brian Patrick Burkholder, 53, of Uniontown, passed away January 17, 2021, at home. He was born January 7, 1968, in Connellsville, a son of Monica Pizzichetta Burkholder of Connellsville.
He is survived by one son, Brian Angelo Burkholder (Ashley) and their son, Liam Vincent Burkholder of Uniontown. Also surviving are two brothers, David Burkholder and wife Doris of Dawson and John Burkholder of Uniontown.
He had been employed by FIC/Apex.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and then from 4 to 6 p.m. for the family only Sunday, January 24, per the family's request, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Due to Covid-19, masks are mandatory to enter the building and social distancing will be practiced during all visitations and services.
Condolences can be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfunrralhome.com.
