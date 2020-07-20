Uniontown
Briawna Marie Long, 27, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday July 14, 2020 in Uniontown, Pa.
Briawna was born in Uniontown November 29, 1992 to John C. Thomas and Jodi L. Long.
Briawna is preceded in death by her great- grandparents, John (Elizabeth ) Price, John (Mary) Long; her grandfather, Wilson Reed S; and uncle Shawn Boyd.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her four loving children: I'Mari and Khamari Wilson , I'Awna and Ameyah Farrell; brothers and sisters, Albert Poole, Shevonna Thomas (Tyrone Elam) , Daniel Switch, Tirik Thomas, Teona (Clarence Newson), John Thomas Jr, Kalisha Thomas, Sheila Thomas, Alexa Thomas, Justyce Long, Jajuan Graham, Sean Thomas, Talan Thomas, Kaysha Thomas; grandmothers; Ruth Thomas and Diana Long; stepmother, Hilda Thoma; a very special cousin, Baron Davis; aunts, Riva (Eric) Thomas-Tunstall, Sheila (Rudy) Watkins, Linda( Charles) Hall, Belinda Reed; uncles, Ryland Holt, Robert Chidester, and Wilson James Reed Jr.; and a host of many other relatives and friends.
Briawna spent many years in the Health care field. In 2013, she went to technical school and received her CNA license from the state. She was currently an employee of Fayette Resources.
Briawna enjoyed spending all of her time with her children and family. Her greatest joy was being a mother. Briawna was a gem in many peoples lives and her smile lit up the room. She will be deeply missed, always loved and never forgotten.
Friends will be received from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday July 21, at the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME INC. 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown, Pa. Private family service will follow on Wednesday July 22. Interment will be at the Edenborn Cemetery in Ednborn, Pa. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through http://www.lantzfh.com.
