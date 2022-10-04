Uniontown
Bridget Shirk, 58, of Uniontown, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in Uniontown Hospital.
She was born November 19, 1963, in Uniontown, daughter of Tana George Shirk and the late Edgar Shirk.
Bridget was a long-time resident of the Verland Foundation who took wonderful care of her. Bridget was a funny, kind-hearted character with a great sense of humor. She loved telling stories, whistling, spelling, listening to Christmas music, watching the Steelers and not going to Program.
Bridget will be greatly missed by her mother, Tana; siblings, Bradley (Molly), Drew (Regina) and Daphne; nieces and nephews, Morgan, Sean, Clara, Greta and Graham; and her friends and caregivers at the Verland Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, Inc, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown where the friends will be received from 5 until 7 p.m on Tuesday, October 4 and from 10 until 11 a.m. Wednesday followed by a service celebrating Bridget's life at 11 a.m. with Pastor Nicholas Cook officiating. Interment will follow in Chalk Hill Lutheran Cemetery.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.