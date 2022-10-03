Bridget Shirk, 58, passed away suddenly at Uniontown Hospital on September 30, 2022.
She was a long-time resident of the Verland Foundation who took wonderful care of her.
Bridget was a funny, kind-hearted character with a great sense of humor. She loved telling stories, whistling, spelling, listening to Christmas music, watching the Steelers and not going to Program.
She will be greatly missed by her mother, Tana; her siblings, Bradley (Molly), Drew (Regina), Daphne; her nieces and nephews, and her friends and caregivers at the Verland Foundation.
Arrangements are entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, Inc, 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced tomorrow
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.