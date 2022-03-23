Republic
Bridgid K. Martin, 60, of Republic, passed away Friday, March 18, 2022, in her home, with loving family and friends by her side.
Bridgid was born May 2, 1961, in Uniontown, to Charles and Sylvia Martin. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her significant other, Khan Nguyen; brother, Charles "Charlie" Martin; and baby sister, Loretta Martin.
Bridgid was a freelance artist and enjoyed all aspects of art; appreciated music; however the "ocean" was her most cherished "happy place".
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Jeremy Martin of Republic, Cay (John) Kovach of Grindstone and Thai Nguyen of Republic; grandchildren, Gia and Jeremy Martin, Giselle and John Kovach; sisters, Colleen Lancaster and Bruce of New Alexandria, Maria Hall of Republic, Janet (Eric) Bittinger of Republic, Angela Thompson and family of Dadeville, Mo., Ashley Kubasek and family of Findlay, Ohio; stepsisters, Christine Renee and Michelle Born, both of Ohio; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Honoring Bridgid's wishes, there will be no viewing or service. A memorial gathering and dinner will be planned at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown.
