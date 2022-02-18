Brownsville
Brittanie Lynn Heikkila, 31, of Brownsville, passed away on Monday, February 14, 2022.
She was born on Saturday, October 20, 1990, in Uniontown, a daughter of John and Paulette Ozanich Heikkila.
Brittanie was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, John Heikkila and Pam Houston; maternal grandfathers, George Ozanich and Maynard Levine; her great-grandparents, and several other relatives.
Left to cherish her memory are her parents, John and Paulette Ozanich Heikkila; brother, John "JC" Heikkila and Jessica Dillinger; grandmother, Virginia Levine; grandfather, Alonzo Houston; nephew, Ben Staley, great-aunt, Lorene Pigott; aunt, Virginia Ozanich and Warren Ciejek; uncle, Michael Heikkila; and many cousins.
Friends will be received in the NOVAK FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022, and until 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 19, 2022, the hour of service, with Pastors Jason Woods and Bob Smith officiating.
Interment will follow in Acklin Cemetery, Brownsville.
Anyone that knew Brittanie knows that she would want you to be comfy in your Steeler attire. Especially on Saturday for the service.
