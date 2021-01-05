Brittany Dawn Rosenburg Johnson

Uniontown
Brittany "Brit" Dawn Rosenburg Johnson, 24, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 23, 2020.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends were received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 4. Visitation continues from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, followed by a service celebrating Brittany's life with the Rev. Jim Gear officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
