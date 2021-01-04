Brittany Dawn Rosenburg Johnson

Uniontown
Brittany "Brit" Dawn Rosenburg Johnson, 24, of Uniontown, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, December 23, 2020. She was born April 5, 1996, in Uniontown, the beloved daughter of Monica Johnson and father, William Rosenburg. She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Mary Rose Timpano and Lucille Shaw; and stepmother, Heather L.D. Johnson.
Brit graduated from Uniontown High School in 2014 where she had many special teachers and created lasting friendships.
Brit expressed her love of these relationships with a look, a smile or a squeeze. Brit was able to communicate without using words, showing us love is shared in a much deeper way.
Brit lived a full life where she enjoyed travelling, especially to Disney, shopping trips, movies, swimming and simply just spending time with friends and family.
Anyone who knew Brit saw her favorite companionship was provided by her nurse, ultimate caregiver, and favorite person, Deb. Brit had an impact on everyone she met and wore a smile that could light up a room.
Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Monica Johnson and boyfriend Paul Allison Jr.; godparents, Jeff and Deb Krakau; godsister, Ashley Franks and husband Rich, Josie, best buddy, Jackson; special friend MaryAnn Bolus; and George Arnold and family.
The family would like to give a special thank you to everyone who showed love and kindness toward Brit and paramedics of Fayette EMS.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown, where family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 4 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 5, followed by a service celebrating Brittany's life with Rev. Jim Gear officiating.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
