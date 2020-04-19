Formerly of New Salem
Brother Joseph Mary Hrezo, C.P.P.S., (Andrew Hrezo) died at 12:10 p.m., on his 91st birthday, Monday, March 16, 2020, in the infirmary at St. Charles Center, Carthagena, Ohio, where he made his home. He had been in failing health.
He was born March 16, 1929, in Footedale, to Andrew and Julia Scambora Hrezo. He graduated from Uniontown High School and entered the Precious Blood Society in 1948. He was professed July 1, 1950.
Br. Joseph Mary, who would have celebrated the 70th anniversary of his profession this year, has held many positions of service to his religious community. He was an infirmary assistant at St. Charles Seminary in the 1950s and was in ministry at St. Joseph's College in Rensselaer, Ind., from 1958-1978. There, he was the equipment manager for the college sport teams and later worked in its infirmary. He ministered at the Precious Blood Center in Liberty, Mo., from 1996 until his retirement to St. Charles in 2006.
Br. Joseph Mary was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was preceded in death by his siblings and their spouses, Michael and Elizabeth Hrezo, Ann and Ralph Lubensky, Joseph and Catherine Hrezo, Mary and Michael Togger, John and Catherine Hrezo, Stephen and Mildred Hrezo, and Julia and John Natale.
He is survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Throughout his life, Br. Joseph Mary remained close to his family, serving as the family's spiritual guide. His gentle and attentive nature had a profound impact on the lives of his nieces and nephews. He displayed equal skill at offering wise spiritual counsel to the older members of the family and relating playfully with the youngest. True to his kind and loving nature, his infectious laugh revealed a true happiness and love of life.
Br. Joseph Mary returned home to Pennsylvania from 1978-1981 to take care of his mother and there he immersed himself in the life of his home parish, St. Procopius in New Salem.
Due to health restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately Monday, March 23, at St. Charles Center, with Fr. Jeffrey Kirch, C.P.P.S., provincial director, presiding. Fr. Ken Schroeder, C.P.P.S., was the homilist. Burial followed in Community Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Missionaries of the Precious Blood, Cincinnati Province.
