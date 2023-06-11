Smithfield
Bruce A. Balsega Jr., of Smithfield, entered into Heaven to join the Lord and his father, Bruce, Sr., Wednesday, May 24, 2023. He was born March 17, 1987.
Bruce was a very loved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend. He earned his electrical certification from Fayette Institute of Commerce and Technology, Inc.
He was an avid outdoorsman with a love for fishing, hunting, gardening and camping. He was a hard worker and a true jack-of-all-trades.
Bruce was passionate about his Polish heritage. He had a kind heart, would give the shirt off his back, and was often described as "A guy who can't be beat" by those who knew him well.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bruce A. Balsega, Sr.; grandparents, Mary Brechun Davis, and Joseph and Lena Chesslo Balsega; cherished friend, Joseph C. Malinsky; and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Carolyn Davis Balsega; sister and brother-in- law, Hillary and Frank Park; grandfather, Louis W. Davis, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 15, in the Masontown Brethren Church, Masontown, and is open to all who would like to attend.
