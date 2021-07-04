Rostrasver Township
Bruce A. Durka, 64, of Rostraver Township, died Monday, June 28, 2021, in Mt. Macrina Manor. Born in North Charleroi February 19, 1957, he was a son of the late Thaddeus Andrew and Betty J. Miller Durka.
He is survived by his brothers, Thaddeus (Helen) Durka Jr. of Uniontown and Roger (Lynn) Durka of Forest City, N.C.; sisters, Georgetta (John) Gross of Markleton and Lana (Mike) Lemley of Rostraver.
Private visitation and Funeral Services were held in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934. www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com Interment followed in Mon Valley Memorial Park.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Mt. Macrina Manor for their excellent, compassionate care.
