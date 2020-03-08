Hopwood
Bruce A. Wandell, 64, of Hopwood, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born January 5, 1956, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Robert "Bob" Wandell and Audrey Charlene Brown Wandell; two brothers, Brian and Greg Wandell; and a nephew, David Michael Hanzes.
Bruce was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School Class of 1974. He was a member of Teamsters Local 491 and had worked for Fruehauf Corporation in the 1980's, later for the Fike Dairy Company and was presently an employee of United Dairy. Bruce loved playing softball with the Independent League of Hopwood, where he played on the Vikings, a team coached by his father, Bob Wandell. He enjoyed golfing at the Springdale Golf Course and played on teams representing Fruehauf and the Teamsters. Bruce was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates and attended many of their games.
Surviving are his former wife, Sharon King Wandell Ward of Dellroy, Ohio; stepson Joseph King and wife Andrea and their children, Tristan and Cadence of Fairmont, W.Va.; five siblings: J. Barry Wandell and wife Susan of Merrimack, N.H., Audra L. Augustine and husband Mike of Morgantown, W.Va., Cyndee Wandell Smith of Perryopolis, Colleen L. Hanzes and husband David of Binghamton, N.Y. and Jessica Fowler and husband John of Clinton; special friend, Lisa Ferris and her sons, William and Simon; and many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 8, and until 11 a.m., the hour of service, Monday, March 9, with the Rev. Roland R. Maust officiating. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.