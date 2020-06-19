Dunbar
Bruce D. Leonard, 82, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at home.
He was born August 17, 1937, in Dunbar, a son of William J. Leonard and Agnes L. Russell Leonard.
He worked as a self-employed welder.
Surviving are children Terry Snyder (Don) and Cathy Taylor (Jim); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and one niece.
He was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 57 years, Verna K. Cornelius Leonard.
He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Saturday, June 20, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating, in BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Dunbar.
