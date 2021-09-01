Uniontown
Bruce D. Meade, 61, of Uniontown, passed away Saturday, August 21, 2021, in the Laurel Ridge Nursing Home in Uniontown.
He was born February 21, 1960, in Connellsville, a son of the late Ernestine Jones Harrison.
He is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Rheubottom of Hyattsville, Md.; and a host of other cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the hour of service, Wednesday, September 1, in the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. MASKS ARE REQUIRE TO ATTEND.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
