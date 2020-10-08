Connellsville
Bruce Edward Santmyer, 72, of Connellsville, passed away unexpectedly Monday, October 5, 2020, in his home. Bruce was born September 24, 1948, in Greensburg, a son of the late Glenn and Lilly Marsh Santmyer.
Bruce was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bruce was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection. Bruce enjoyed hunting, fishing, and traveling, as well as spending time with his family, especially his grandson and best buddy, Brandon.
Bruce will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife of 46 years, Linda Capo Santmyer; son Jason of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughter Sarah Pletcher of Connellsville; special grandson Brandon Pletcher; sisters Katrina (Donald) Hess, Bonnie Mino, Ann (Kerry) Supancic; brothers Paul (Audrey) Santmyer, Gary Santmyer and Joe (Debbie) Santmyer; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bruce was predeceased by his sister, Marilyn Tressler.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Private services are being held under the direction of the VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martucci.funeralhome.com.
