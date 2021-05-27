Perryopolis
Bruce Gene Russell, 91, of Perryopolis, Jefferson Township, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at his home.
Born December 7, 1929, in Jefferson Township, he was a son of the late Bruce L. and Frances C. Brown Russell.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis, Mr. Russell was a retired ship fitter for Hillman Barge Company and was a veteran of the Korean War where he served in the U.S. Army. Bruce enjoyed farming, was a longtime corn seller, enjoyed performing mechanical work and was well known for his repair work on tractors and lawn mowers.
He is survived by son, Paul Russell of Perryopolis; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and Emily Russell of Perryopolis; daughter and son-in-law, Cheryl and Greg Potter of Perryopolis; daughter-in-law, Sandy Russell; five grandchildren, Rene Sitko, Amy Russell, Sara Russell, Patrick Russell, Russell Potter; six great-grandchildren, Travis Sitko, Sierra Sitko, Garrett Hall, Elijah Russell, Zoey Russell and Abigail Potter.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Jean Davis Russell, who passed away April 13, 2021; son, Randy Russell; and grandson, Joshua D. Potter.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, PA, 724-736-2515, followed by funeral services at 5 p.m. with the Pastor John Thomas of Calvary Chapel, Brownsville, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial contributions be made in memory of Bruce Russell to the Fayette FFA Activity Fund, in care of Susan Benning, 175 George's Fairchance Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.
In accordance with state mandates, masks must be worn and social distancing must be maintained. Condolences accepted at the funeral home's website, www.parzynskifuneralhome.com
